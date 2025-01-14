ANC bestows top award on former Bay mayor ‘Oom Ben’ Fihla
ANC veteran and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Ben Fihla was awarded the party’s highest honour, the order of Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe by party president Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend.
Fihla, who is fondly known as “Oom Ben”, was awarded the honour alongside other veterans such as Dr Tlou Theopholis Cholo (awarded in absentia) and Dr Mana Mildred Ramakaba Lesiea at the ANC’s 113th-anniversary celebrations in Cape Town...
