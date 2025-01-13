Touching tributes shared as slain constable laid to rest
Police minister, top brass join more than 1,000 friends, family and community members at funeral of Callan Andrews in Gqeberha
With his first real pay cheque as a police officer, Callan Andrews wanted to buy himself a PlayStation and help his mom make improvements to the Gelvandale home where he grew up.
Unfortunately, these plans became nothing more than lines in his eulogy on Saturday morning during the 30-year-old constable’s funeral, where his coffin, draped with the SA flag, stood in the front of the Ebenezer International Church...
