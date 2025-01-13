While the 16 Days of Activism provides a vital opportunity to spotlight violence against women and children, the fight against harassment must persist beyond this campaign. The government’s commitment is a continuous effort to protect and empower all citizens, especially those in vulnerable situations. Public servants are urged to engage in educational initiatives and discussions that promote a culture of respect and safety.
Strengthening the Commitment to End Harassment: A Call to Action During the 16 Days of Activism and Beyond
As South Africa marked the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Children from November 25 to December 10, it is important to emphasize the government's commitment to creating a safe and equitable world of work for all public servants.
Central to this mission was the launching of the Policy on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Public Service World of Work on December 3, 2024, at the International Convention Centre in East London. This landmark event highlights the government's dedication to fostering an environment where all public servants can thrive.
During the launch, I delivered a keynote address that not only introduced the policy but also issued a pledge for its effective implementation.
This moment served as a call to action for all public servants to embrace the policy's principles and actively contribute to a respectful world of work. Such a commitment marks a step in the ongoing fight against harassment and violence, reinforcing the belief that a safe world of work is fundamental to achieving equality and dignity for all employees.
The policy establishes a comprehensive framework to prevent and eradicate harassment throughout the public service. It recognizes harassment as a significant barrier to equality and a violation of human rights, manifesting in various forms, including physical, sexual, discriminatory, psychological, and bullying behaviours.
The policy aligns perfectly with the goals of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, which seeks to raise awareness and inspire action against violence affecting women and children.
Its primary aim is to create a world of work devoid of violence and harassment. Key objectives include promoting a safe work environment, establishing standardized procedures for reporting incidents, and ensuring continuous education and training for all employees. This framework empowers individuals to speak out without fear of retaliation, addressing concerns that often silence victims.
Public servants are central to this policy, not only as beneficiaries but also as active participants in its implementation. Employees are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their rights and contribute to a respectful work atmosphere. Managers and supervisors must uphold these standards, leading by example and ensuring their teams feel supported in reporting harassment.
While the 16 Days of Activism provides a vital opportunity to spotlight violence against women and children, the fight against harassment must persist beyond this campaign. The government’s commitment is a continuous effort to protect and empower all citizens, especially those in vulnerable situations. Public servants are urged to engage in educational initiatives and discussions that promote a culture of respect and safety.
The world of work harassment is intrinsically linked to broader societal challenges surrounding violence against women and children. By addressing harassment, the government confronts systemic power imbalances and stands against violence and discrimination.
The policy acknowledges that marginalized groups, including women, individuals with disabilities, and LGBTQIA+ community members, are disproportionately affected by harassment, guiding the development of targeted interventions that promote inclusivity and equality.
Reflecting on the 16 Days of Activism, we must recognize that combating harassment and violence is a collective responsibility that transcends government initiatives. Citizens, communities, and organizations must actively challenge the status quo and advocate for change. Educating ourselves and others about the policy and its implications is important to building a safer society.
The Policy on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Public Service World of Work exemplifies the South African government’s dedication to ending violence against women and children, particularly within the public sector. As we engage in ending violence against women and children, let us acknowledge the progress made while confronting the challenges ahead.
By embracing this policy and contributing to its implementation, public servants and citizens alike can promote a culture of respect and safety that extends beyond the world of work boundaries. Together, we can ensure that the fight against harassment continues beyond this campaign, cultivating a society where everyone can live and work free from fear and discrimination.
Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi is the Minister for the Public Service and Administration
