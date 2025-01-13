A team of seasoned detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit is investigating six counts of murder and one of attempted murder after a mass shooting in Kani Street, Veeplaas, on Sunday night.
According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, officers were notified of a shooting in Kwazakhele at about 10.15pm.
On their arrival at the house, they found the bodies of six men, aged 21-27, as well as a wounded 21-year-old woman.
She was taken to hospital.
“Initial information indicates that the victims were attacked by unknown armed suspects,” Mawisa said.
“The motive for the shooting is unclear at the moment.”
Six counts of murder and one of attempted murder were opened at the Kwazakhele police station.
The victims cannot be named until a formal identification has been finalised.
“The investigation team will work tirelessly until the culprits responsible for this heinous attack are behind bars,” Mawisa said
Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the culprits should contact Warrant Officer John Lourens on 071-352-4706 or CrimeStop on 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Police probe mass shooting in Veeplaas
Image: 123RF
HeraldLIVE
