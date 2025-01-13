Oom Jan enjoys 2025 at the ripe age of 120
Funky carrot brew is Colchester centurion’s special potion for longevity
God, honouring his parents, and a funky carrot brew — these are just a few of the things Oom Jan Steenberg says have helped him live to an astonishing 120 years.
And though Steenberg now uses a wheelchair and battles leg pain and high blood pressure, he still possesses the spirit of someone half his age...
