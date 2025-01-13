Officials confident situation will improve at Fishwater Flats treatment works
Vandalism remains a problem as plant showed high contamination levels in December
While Brighton Beach’s closure raised the alarm about compliance issues at the Fishwater Flats Wastewater Treatment Works, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials are confident the situation will improve within six months.
In December, Brighton Beach had to be closed after test results revealed alarmingly high contamination levels due to discharges from the plant...
