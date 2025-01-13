Nelson Mandela Bay expats tell of LA fire terror
Gqeberha businessman asked to help provide emergency housing after tens of thousands displaced by deadly blazes ravaging US city
When Nelson Mandela Bay expat Dr St Claire Adriaan received a warning to evacuate his home in California as wildfires raged nearby, he did not wait for an official order.
Instead, the school principal made the difficult decision to leave Highland Park, seeking refuge in Palm Springs, while the flames continued to devastate US communities, claiming lives and reducing homes to rubble...
