News

Nelson Mandela Bay expats tell of LA fire terror

Gqeberha businessman asked to help provide emergency housing after tens of thousands displaced by deadly blazes ravaging US city

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 13 January 2025

When Nelson Mandela Bay expat Dr St Claire Adriaan received a warning to evacuate his home in California as wildfires raged nearby, he did not wait for an official order.

Instead, the school principal made the difficult decision to leave Highland Park, seeking refuge in Palm Springs, while the flames continued to devastate US communities, claiming lives and reducing homes to rubble...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...
'Helen Zille doesn't know your challenges,' Mashatile tells Gugulethu, ...

Most Read