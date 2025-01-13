The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) says 407 pupils were caught cheating during the 2024 matric exams.
Umalusi held a media briefing on Monday before the results' release on Wednesday.
Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said the pupils were caught mainly in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.
“Umalusi remains seriously concerned that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are again at the top of the list, with 195 and 74 implicated candidates respectively,” he said.
LISTEN | More than 400 pupils caught cheating in 2024 matric exams
Multimedia producer
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2
The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) says 407 pupils were caught cheating during the 2024 matric exams.
Umalusi held a media briefing on Monday before the results' release on Wednesday.
Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said the pupils were caught mainly in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.
“Umalusi remains seriously concerned that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are again at the top of the list, with 195 and 74 implicated candidates respectively,” he said.
Rakometsi said the number of incidents of cheating declined from the 2023 exams.
More than 800,000 pupils sat the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams.
The results were approved for release by Umalusi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News