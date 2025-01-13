News

‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker shares her journey of recovery

Premium
13 January 2025
Modiegi Mashamaite
Multimedia reporter

Miss South Africa 1997 and Miss World 1998 finalist Kerishnie Naicker is celebrating the major milestone of walking again after months in a wheelchair.

She was wheelchair-bound for most of last year after an accident...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...
'Helen Zille doesn't know your challenges,' Mashatile tells Gugulethu, ...

Most Read