13 January 2025
Find your matric results in The Herald on Tuesday. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/olegdudko

In your copy of The Herald on Tuesday, we will publish the matric results for the class of 2024. Get the results hot off the press at the following points:

Engen Garage on William Moffett Expressway;

Cape Road and William Moffett intersection;

The Herald, Atrium Building parking lot;

Livingstone Hospital intersection;

Engen Garage in West End;

BP Stanford Road in Gelvandale;

Cleary Park intersection, Malabar, at corner of Beetlestone and Haworthia roads;

In Kariega at the Melbrooks and Algoa Road intersection (near VWSA plant).

The newspaper will also be available at all its usual outlets and intersections in its readership area.

