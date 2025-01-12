Mom faints after daughter’s alleged killer appears in court
Seeing the man accused of her daughter’s murder standing in the dock was too much for Monica Dibaza to process, and as she left the courtroom her shaky legs gave way and she fainted in the corridor.
Friends and family rushed to her side, shaking her shoulders while fanning her with hats and placards to wake her...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.