Anele Mdoda and son bond in the kitchen

Eastern Cape-born radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda is set to heat things up in the kitchen with her son, Alakhe Mdoda, on a special back-to-school episode of Ready Steady Cook SA.
The dynamic duo will go head-to-head in an exciting cook-off on Monday at 7pm on SABC3.
This heartwarming episode promises creativity, competition, and plenty of laughs as the mother-and-son showcase their culinary skills.
In just 20 minutes, Mdoda and Alakhe will prepare three mouth-watering dishes using only five ingredients.
With its fast-paced and engaging format, Ready Steady Cook SA challenges participants to think on their feet while entertaining viewers with exciting culinary adventures.
“We are thrilled to be part of this exciting cook-off,” Mdoda said.
“The best memories are made in the kitchen, and we hope this inspires more parents to spend quality time cooking with their children.
“It’s a wonderful way to bond and create something special together.”
This exciting episode’s interactive format encourages families to try out innovative back-to-school recipes and discover new cooking techniques.
By turning cooking into a shared experience, the show fosters a love for food and quality family time.
Mdoda is also a producer, business owner and author.
She was born and raised in Mthatha.
