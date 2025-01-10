AmaZulu Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela has filed an application to interdict the marriage of her husband King Misuzulu to another woman.
The queen filed the application before the high court on Friday.
The application comes after news reports emerged that the king will tie the knot with his third wife Queen Nomzamo Myeni later this month.
TimesLIVE reported the king will perform umkhehlo, a traditional ceremony where the two families exchange vows at the queen's home in Jozini on January 24. Two days later they will wed in a traditional ceremony led by the Nazareth Baptist Church.
King Misuzulu's spokesperson Prince Simphiwe Zulu officially confirmed the dates of the “historic” traditional wedding amid the Zulu monarch's divorce proceedings with Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela.
In her application, kaMayisela said she was married to the king in a civil marriage and their marriage was in community of property.
She said Misuzulu had begun making arrangements to marry another woman and has even set a date for this marriage.
“I humbly submit that the respondent (Misuzulu) herein cannot enter into a civil marriage and/or a customary marriage while our civil marriage still subsists,” the queen said.
She said according to the law, a person married under civil law cannot enter into two marriages simultaneously.
“I humbly submit that should the respondent proceed with the arrangement and the ceremony as he intends, he will be committing bigamy and will also be entering into a marriage that is null and void under South African law.
“It is my humble submission that this honourable court is empowered to stop the respondent from committing the offence of bigamy.”
TimesLIVE
Zulu queen heads to court to halt King Misuzulu's marriage to another woman
Journalist
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
TimesLIVE
