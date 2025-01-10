Mandela grandson released due to insufficient evidence linking him to hijacking

Nelson Mandela's grandson who was arrested with four other suspects on Wednesday after a hijacked vehicle was found at the former statesman's former home in Houghton was released on Friday and didn't appear in court as expected.
He was released because off insufficient evidence linking him to the alleged offence, but the prosecutor told the court he remains a suspect pending finalisation of investigations.
Within an hour after the four suspects appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court the grandson walked to a vehicle parked outside the court before it drove him away.
Though he arrived in a police van, the grandson did not appear in the dock.
Prosecutor Tshepo Mahange ka Mzizi told the court only the four accused were charged.
“Based on further investigations we will not be able to add the fifth suspect until further investigations are completed. That is why out of five arrested people only four are before [this court] facing [charges of] kidnapping, robbery and assault of an Uber driver,” he said.
The state would allege the vehicle found at the house, previously owned by the former president, was the same vehicle the Uber driver complained about.
Further investigations would allow the state to identify certain issues in which it has interests. “Bail will be opposed. The state will also rely on the doctrine of common purpose,” he said.
The court ordered the accused's names, races and ages should not be published pending an identity parade scheduled for the weekend.
The grandson was arrested with the four after a vehicle hijacked on Wednesday in Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands, Johannesburg, was found at the property.
At the time, Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the tactical response unit received information from a vehicle tracking company about the location of a white Toyota Corolla that was hijacked.
Acting on the information, JMPD officers proceeded to a residence where upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended five people — four males and one female.
During the search at the house they also recovered an unlicensed firearm.
According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the four accused allegedly requested an Uber ride on Wednesday where they allegedly ambushed the driver and hijacked him.
“The driver reported the incident to the tracking company, alerting the JMPD tactical response unit. The unit tracked the hijacked vehicle to a residence in Houghton, previously owned by former president Nelson Mandela,” she said.
Upon entering the property, officers arrested five people and recovered the alleged stolen vehicle, its number plate and a firearm.
“The driver was also allegedly robbed of R800 in cash and an additional R300 from their account.
“The NPA will await the finalisation of outstanding investigations against them before deciding whether they should be prosecuted,” she said.
The case was postponed to January 17 for further investigation and possible bail application.
