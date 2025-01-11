In an unexpected move, Inkosi Mabhudu Israel Tembe, a member of the Ingonyama Trust board, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.
Tembe quit the board after its members became embroiled in a showdown with embattled amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
The king, who chairs the trust, accused board members of disrespecting his authority. He also claimed they had taken serious decisions without his consent. This comes after board members allegedly sold his land — a sugar cane farm — in Umhlali for R22m without him agreeing to it.
As a result, the king tried to disband the board, but his decision was revoked by rural development & land reform minister Mzwanele Nyhontso.
In a letter sent to Nyhontso, Tembe — of the Tembe clan in Umhlabuyalingana, northern KwaZulu-Natal — resigned with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to resign as a board member. The reason for this resignation is personal. The resignation is with immediate effect. I will always value and treasure the training, capacitation and experience that was achieved during my time as a board member.”
“I would like to thank His Majesty the King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the chair of the Ingonyama Trust board, and its office for the opportunity that was afforded to me to be a board member of an institution of this high calibre.”
Tembe wished the remaining board members all the best.
TimesLIVE
Inkosi Mabhudu Israel Tembe resigns from Ingonyama Trust board
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
