ANC supporters jeer SACP leader Thulas Nxesi during January 8 message

SACP deputy national chairperson Thulas Nxesi used the ANC birthday celebrations to reiterate that the decision by the party to contest elections was made by its entire leadership.
Supporters jeered as Nxesi made this statement, causing ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe to intervene.
The SACP resolved during its special congress in December that it would contest elections on its own after the ANC's dismal showing at the polls in the 2024 elections and refusal to reconfigure the alliance for each member to have equal status.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa used the 30th anniversary commemoration of anti-apartheid activist Joe Slovo’s death on Monday to appeal to the SACP not to contest the local government elections independently in 2026.
He said this on the back of allegations that SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila was speaking independently from the party when he called into question Ramaphosa's ability to lead the ANC's renewal programme after the Phala Phala scandal.
Speaking at the ANC Youth League event to commemorate the life of its former president Peter Mokaba, league incumbent leader Collen Malatji told supporters Mapaila should leave the ANC-led alliance if he wanted to contest elections, saying Mapaila did not have the support of the SACP leadership.
Speaking at the ANC birthday celebrations on Saturday to deliver a message of support, Nxesi, who was standing in for Mapaila who was noticeably absent from the event, said the party recognised the ANC's leadership in achieving social progress in education, water, electrification and gender equity.
He said the progress made by the ANC had been felt by the working class, adding South Africans must ask where they would be without the ANC.
Nxesi said the material conditions caused by genderised high rates of unemployment, poverty and inequality had badly affected the ANC's performance in the elections. He added that another affect on the ANC's electoral support was state capture, corruption and internal infighting while emphasising a call for a renewal of the ANC.
He said despite having reached an agreement to reconfigure the alliance, this decision had received resistance. “As things stand, without the alliance reconfiguration the independence of the working-class partners in the alliance stands to be compromised. This is completely undesirable.”
Nxesi said the independence of the SACP in joint decision making must serve as a pillar of strength to the alliance's interdependence.
“To be sure our resolution is to exercise our independence on fronts of struggles — not to leave the alliance. An alliance we have dedicated so much time to building over the last 100 years. Those who say we must go need to analyse and theorise the moment very well. I appeal to all the leaders of the alliance, we must not engage in populist name-calling insults and personal attacks but come together and debate the issues, debate the difficult moment.”
He said he believed the ANC's response to this debate would not be dismissive and insulting, adding the two parties needed cool heads to discuss the decision.
“This decision we must say it, is not a Mapaila decision. It's a congress decision. Our ally is the ANC not the DA.”
TimesLIVE
ANC supporters jeer SACP leader Thulas Nxesi during January 8 message
'ANC's electoral support was affected by state capture, corruption and internal infighting'
Digital Politics Editor
Image: Freddy Mavunda
SACP deputy national chairperson Thulas Nxesi used the ANC birthday celebrations to reiterate that the decision by the party to contest elections was made by its entire leadership.
Supporters jeered as Nxesi made this statement, causing ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe to intervene.
The SACP resolved during its special congress in December that it would contest elections on its own after the ANC's dismal showing at the polls in the 2024 elections and refusal to reconfigure the alliance for each member to have equal status.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa used the 30th anniversary commemoration of anti-apartheid activist Joe Slovo’s death on Monday to appeal to the SACP not to contest the local government elections independently in 2026.
He said this on the back of allegations that SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila was speaking independently from the party when he called into question Ramaphosa's ability to lead the ANC's renewal programme after the Phala Phala scandal.
Speaking at the ANC Youth League event to commemorate the life of its former president Peter Mokaba, league incumbent leader Collen Malatji told supporters Mapaila should leave the ANC-led alliance if he wanted to contest elections, saying Mapaila did not have the support of the SACP leadership.
Speaking at the ANC birthday celebrations on Saturday to deliver a message of support, Nxesi, who was standing in for Mapaila who was noticeably absent from the event, said the party recognised the ANC's leadership in achieving social progress in education, water, electrification and gender equity.
He said the progress made by the ANC had been felt by the working class, adding South Africans must ask where they would be without the ANC.
Nxesi said the material conditions caused by genderised high rates of unemployment, poverty and inequality had badly affected the ANC's performance in the elections. He added that another affect on the ANC's electoral support was state capture, corruption and internal infighting while emphasising a call for a renewal of the ANC.
He said despite having reached an agreement to reconfigure the alliance, this decision had received resistance. “As things stand, without the alliance reconfiguration the independence of the working-class partners in the alliance stands to be compromised. This is completely undesirable.”
Nxesi said the independence of the SACP in joint decision making must serve as a pillar of strength to the alliance's interdependence.
“To be sure our resolution is to exercise our independence on fronts of struggles — not to leave the alliance. An alliance we have dedicated so much time to building over the last 100 years. Those who say we must go need to analyse and theorise the moment very well. I appeal to all the leaders of the alliance, we must not engage in populist name-calling insults and personal attacks but come together and debate the issues, debate the difficult moment.”
He said he believed the ANC's response to this debate would not be dismissive and insulting, adding the two parties needed cool heads to discuss the decision.
“This decision we must say it, is not a Mapaila decision. It's a congress decision. Our ally is the ANC not the DA.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News