Two security guards seen in video 'dragging' patient across floor at Cape hospital suspended

The Western Cape department of health and wellness said an investigation into a viral video showing a patient being dragged across a floor at Karl Bremer Hospital has led to the suspension of two security guards.
The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows a patient lying on the floor in a hospital gown holding onto medication while being dragged by a security officer.
“The findings of our investigation reveal the individual in question [patient] had been medically assessed and discharged from the hospital. However, after leaving the facility, they made their way back into the emergency centre,” said spokesperson Dwayne Evans on Thursday.
“The patient’s re-entry created a challenging and difficult situation for staff to manage, which ultimately escalated into the interaction captured in the video. While the behaviour of the individual presented difficulties, the lapse in judgment and human error by the contracted security provider in handling the situation remains unacceptable.”
The department said it “deeply regrets” the incident which does not reflect the values of the hospital.
The following steps would be taken:
- Refresher and additional training: All security personnel will undergo both refresher and additional training to enhance their skills in conflict de-escalation, patient management and adherence to hospital protocols.
- Monitoring and evaluation: The performance of security personnel will be regularly assessed to ensure compliance with these standards, with ongoing training as needed.
- Resource awareness: Security and staff will be made aware of resources such as porters and wheelchairs to assist in safely managing situations involving patients.
- Policy updates: Recommendations have been made to develop and standardise policies for how outsourced security officials should conduct themselves in healthcare environments.
The department said it had concluded an investigation into the matter, which included reviewing medical records, interviewing staff and analysing security footage.
This was done in collaboration with the contracted security service provider which also conducted its own internal investigation and had taken proactive disciplinary steps.
“Two security personnel have been suspended by the service provider pending disciplinary hearings. Karl Bremer Hospital remains committed to providing a safe and compassionate environment for all,” said Evans.
“While we cannot share further details to respect confidentiality, we assure the public that we take this matter seriously and are working diligently to uphold the trust and wellbeing of those in our care.”
