News

Horrific New Year’s Day murder prompts children to take to streets

Young anti-GBV protesters carry placards bearing the image of slain Zanele Dibaza, 21, before Gqeberha vigil

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 10 January 2025

Dozens of children — many barely in their preteens — carried placards and banners during a march through Soweto-on-Sea and Zwide on Thursday to confront the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in their community.

This time it was the likeness of 21-year-old Zanele Dibaza that they carried on their makeshift boards...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...
'Helen Zille doesn't know your challenges,' Mashatile tells Gugulethu, ...

Most Read