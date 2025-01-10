Gqeberha residents knit and crochet their way to happiness
Needles get clicking to create blankets as part of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative
Nelson Mandela Bay “KnitWits” have already churned out more than 100 blankets as part of the UN’s International Day of Happiness.
The aim is to create the largest “Happy blanket” as part of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day...
