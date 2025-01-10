News

Gqeberha residents knit and crochet their way to happiness

Needles get clicking to create blankets as part of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 10 January 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay “KnitWits” have already churned out more than 100 blankets as part of the UN’s International Day of Happiness.

The aim is to create the largest “Happy blanket” as part of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...
'Helen Zille doesn't know your challenges,' Mashatile tells Gugulethu, ...

Most Read