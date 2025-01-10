Community leader denied bail on extortion charges
Much to the disappointment of his supporters, a Plettenberg Bay community leader accused of trying to extort money from spaza shop owners was denied bail on Thursday.
This, after a lengthy stay behind bars over the festive season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.