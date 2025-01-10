Bosa calls for matric pass mark to be increased to 50%

Build One South Africa (Bosa) has launched a petition urging basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube to raise the matric pass mark from 30% to 50%.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Build One South Africa (Bosa) has launched a petition urging basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube to raise the matric pass mark from 30% to 50%.
The petition has garnered 13,891 signatures on change.org.
According to Bosa, continuing with the 30% pass mark is no longer sustainable.
“With South Africa top of the youth unemployment crisis globally, the continued matric pass mark requirement of only 30% cannot continue a day longer. A meagre 30% pass hurts our pupils, the education system and, in the long run, the economy,” reads the petition.
“A 30% pass mark undermines the intellect of South Africa’s youth and allows for obfuscation of the basic education crisis, education leaders to escape accountability, the entrenchment of mediocrity and low expectations.
“We must equip our young people to compete and win in the global economy. They can with quality education. This begins by upping the matric pass mark.”
Under the system in place, pupils must pass at least three of their seven subjects at 40%, and while the overall pass rate can be as low as 30%, failing to meet the required marks in other subjects results in failure to obtain a National Senior Certificate.
The call for a higher pass mark is not new. Last October, Bosa deputy president Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster raised the issue in parliament by asking Gwarube when she plans to replace the 30% pass mark with a minimum of 50%.
Gwarube acknowledged concerns surrounding the pass mark but said there are no immediate plans to raise it.
Gwarube said changing the pass mark would require consultations and expert advice.
“The minister has devoted time to fully understanding the challenges confronting the basic education sector, including consulting with provincial MECs, their management teams and stakeholders to gain first-hand information on the issues confronting provincial education departments,” she said.
The matric exam results will be released on January 13.
