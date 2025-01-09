Young Helenvale man defies the odds to pursue acting dream
Despite suffering the heartbreak of his father’s murder and living with a disability, Helenvale resident Reagan van Wyk has resolved to pursue a career in acting — a dream his father always encouraged.
The 25-year-old began studying at the Stageworld Theatre School but had to drop out after just two terms due to financial strain...
