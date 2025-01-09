‘Time to rise up against fear’
Religious leaders gather in northern areas for memorial of much-loved constable
“We need to stand up and take back our streets, and show these gangsters we do not fear them.”
This was the resounding call from northern areas religious leaders and residents, denouncing the scourge of crime in the area as they paid tribute to the popular police officer who was murdered in the community he had served...
