Man hit by train in Kariega

09 January 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
A man was killed instantly on Thursday after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train in Kariega
FRIGHTENING SCENE: A man was killed instantly on Thursday after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train in Kariega
Image: SUPPLIED

Nelson Mandela Bay police have opened an inquest docket after a man was killed when he was hit by a train in Kariega on Thursday morning.

It is suspected the victim, who has not yet been identified, jumped onto the tracks.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said he was killed instantly.

He said the harrowing incident took place at about 6.30am, near the De Mist train station.

The train was on its way to Gqeberha and could not stop in time, Beetge said.

The incident is under investigation.

HeraldLIVE

