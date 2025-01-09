LISTEN | What motivated senseless killing of vulnerable seagull chicks?

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is investigating the brutal battering of at least 20 seagull chicks by a handful of young holidaymakers camping near the Gamtoos River mouth.
Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock described the incident as tragic and said they hoped to get to the bottom of the situation soon.
The chicks were beaten to death with sticks.
The senseless killing has led to widespread outrage on social media.
“The fact that it was at the hands of youngsters makes it even more abhorrent,” Peacock said.
He said they hoped to hand over a docket with all the necessary information to the police once the investigation was completed.
