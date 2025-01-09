‘Drugs vehicle’ forfeited to state

A bakkie worth R119,000 has been forfeited to the state after it was found to have allegedly been used to transport drugs.
The Asset Forfeiture Investigation Unit of the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation team in Gqeberha was granted the order in the Makhanda high court on Wednesday.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, on September 17 2023, at about 4pm in Spring Street, Nxuba (formerly Cradock), the SA Police Service’s K9 unit received information about drugs allegedly being transported by a Chevrolet bakkie.
The vehicle was spotted by the police and stopped.
Inside, they found two occupants — Siphiwo Dube, 44, and Thembani Magenuka, 31.
The vehicle was searched and the police allegedly found tik weighing 0.33kg.
The suspects were arrested on the spot.
The criminal case is still ongoing and the two are due back in court on April 22 for the trial to start.
A preservation order prohibiting the use of the vehicle was issued, followed by the granting of the forfeiture order.
The vehicle will now be sold on auction and the proceeds will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account for state use.
