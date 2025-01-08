Walmer residents complain about expanding plumbing business
Company owner says rezoning in the area has been delayed for various reasons
Walmer residents are complaining that a plumbing business has become too big to stay in the suburb.
They say expanding operations, with more tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) and compactors trucking up and down roads, are a nuisance, and the industrial-style operation in a residential area is driving down property prices...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.