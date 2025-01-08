The national department of transport has urged road users to exercise extreme caution while travelling as the festive season draws to an end due to inclement weather conditions.
Department spokesperson Collen Msibi said they received reports from the SA Weather Services regarding inclement weather conditions that will continue to affect the country’s roads until Friday.
Heavy rain, strong winds and reduced visibility are expected to persist throughout, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Msibi said poor visibility and slippery roads have been predicted in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Wednesday.
"Under these conditions, motorists are strongly advised not to drive between 6pm and 1am in the three provinces," he said.
Transport department urges extreme caution as inclement weather affects visibility on roads
Journalist
Image: 123RF/maxshot
Roads affected by the conditions:
Msibi said there was no warning issued for Thursday and Friday, howeverMpumalanga and Limpopo will be affected by strong thundershowers from the early hours in the morning to about 10am.
The conditions would lead to poor visibility and slippery roads, particularly on the R573 Moloto Road from Marble Hall to Pretoria.
As motorists make their way back from holidays, they are strongly urged to:
Msibi said the number of road crashes and fatalities were of great concern, and motorists are urged to take responsibility for their safety.
Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said driving conditions on some routes are likely to be affected by fog, making visibility poor. He advised motorists to consider theses tips:
