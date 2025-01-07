Senzo Mchunu lauds police for apprehending final suspect in Lusikisiki mass shooting

Vuma appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Tuesday, where he elected to be represented by Legal Aid SA. He voluntarily abandoned his bail application and the court has postponed the case to February 17 to allow for Vuma to be formally joined with his co-accused as accused No 8 in the proceedings.
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the arrest and court appearance of the final suspect in the Lusikisiki mass shooting, which claimed 18 lives.
“This arrest marks a significant milestone in the investigation into the Lusikisiki mass shooting, demonstrating the police’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.
“The heinous acts committed by the accused have left a scar on the community, and we are resolute in our efforts to hold all perpetrators accountable. We commend the dedication and professionalism of our law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to bring the suspect to justice,” said Mchunu.
The suspect, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma was apprehended while travelling on a bus to Cape Town on Sunday.
Vuma's capture brings the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the massacre to eight. He faces 18 charges of murder, along with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition charges.
Vuma appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Tuesday, where he elected to be represented by Legal Aid SA. He voluntarily abandoned his bail application and the court has postponed the case to February 17 to allow for Vuma to be formally joined with his co-accused as accused No 8 in the proceedings.
The mass shooting occurred at Ngobozana Village, where 18 people were executed in cold blood while gathering for a family ceremony. Seven men were arrested and charged while police continued the hunt for Vuma.
“Acts of violence and criminality will not be tolerated, and we will spare no effort in combating such incidents,” Mchunu said.
He said the final arrest has brought a sense of closure to the community and the families of the victims, who have endured immense pain since the brutal massacre in October 2023.
“We also acknowledge the community’s co-operation and assistance during the investigation. As the legal process unfolds, we urge the public to remain patient and allow the justice system to take its course. Our thoughts remain with the families of the victims as they seek closure during this difficult time.”
