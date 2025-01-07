Mashatile apologises to man pushed out of Khayelitsha house during altercation

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has apologised to a man who was allegedly pushed outside his home in Khayelitsha after a scuffle broke out during Mashatile's visit on Tuesday.
The incident occurred while Mashatile was conducting door-to-door visits in Khayelitsha before the ANC's 113th anniversary celebration, which will be held in the area this weekend.
A video of the incident shows Mashatile and other ANC members being asked to leave the house by a family member who arrived home to find them interacting with his relatives.
The family member, who was carrying a toddler, can be heard shouting at them to leave. Mashatile's VIP protection team then became involved in an altercation with the man, who was eventually forced out of the room.
After the incident, Mashatile apologised to the family.
“Thank you for allowing us in your home. We are sorry about what happened to your son being pushed [by the VIP protectors]. They were not aware he was from this house.”
The altercation happened amid a series of visits by the ANC in the area where Mashatile promised his party will work with local communities to address service delivery issues.
“We want to make sure the people of Khayelitsha, like others in the Western Cape, get a better life because we know the ANC is not in charge of the Western Cape and the government of the province is neglecting areas such as Khayelitsha. We will come from national government and work with the communities that are being neglected by the provincial government.”
