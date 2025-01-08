Hospice to benefit from Plett art exhibition
Seven Garden Route artists have used their flair to raise funds for the Hospice Plett organisation by donating a portion of their profits from a recent four-day exhibition.
The picturesque backdrop surrounding the Piesang Valley Hall in Plettenberg Bay set the scene for the Lense Furnace Pallette Charcoal Blade art exhibition where the artists displayed some of their best work for the benefit of the hospice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.