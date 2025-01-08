Donations making a difference for pupils in need
Three years ago, in the heart of Salt Lake, a foundation phase teacher initiated a stationery and shoe drive to assist the parents of pupils in the impoverished area.
And amid challenges such as overcrowded classes and dilapidated ablution facilities, Tuskeen Salie, who is both the head of the foundation phase at Van der Kemp Primary and cluster head for schools in the Salt Lake area, continues to lighten the load for unemployed parents. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.