Community memorial service for slain constable, two more suspects behind bars
While two more suspects are scheduled to appear in court for the murder of Constable Callan Andrews, religious and community leaders from Gelvandale will host a memorial service a stone’s throw away from where he was killed.
The two suspects, both 27, were arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, the Hawks, on Monday and are expected to make their first court appearance on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.