WATCH | Bheki Cele shows off dance moves with his wife

Former police minister Bheki Cele sparked mixed reactions on social media after a video of him dancing with his wife Thembeka surfaced online.
The video posted by Thembeka on Instagram shows the couple, dressed in all-white attire, enjoying themselves at a party.
Cele, 73, can be heard shouting “woza” while dancing with his 47-year-old wife.
The video has raised eyebrows due to the significant age gap between the couple, who tied the knot in 2010 when Cele was 58 and Thembeka was 32.
Some social media users expressed surprise at Thembeka's youthful physical appearance and accused her of being a gold digger, while others defended the couple.
Others had questions about Cele's safety, given that he has previously mentioned receiving threats, including a break-in at his home, since leaving office in June last year.
Reflecting on his time away from office, Cele said he is enjoying his free time and living a healthy lifestyle with his wife.
“I wake up in the morning, go to the gym — something I've missed most of the time. My wife gives me unappetising food; she doesn't allow me to eat scones. She gives me rabbit food. Some people still call and ask questions in other communities and I still respond to them but in a more relaxed manner.”
Thembeka has been open about sharing memories of their love escapades and adventures on social media. Here are more reactions:
