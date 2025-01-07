One suspect released as another appears in court for constable’s murder
Charges against teenager, 18, provisionally withdrawn as investigation of Callan Andrews’ killing continues
Hours after hundreds of Gqeberha residents took to the streets of the northern areas to protest against the murder of Constable Callan Andrews, one of the two suspects was released from custody.
While a 17-year-old boy made his first court appearance on Monday in connection with the murder, the charges against his alleged accomplice, 18, were provisionally withdrawn...
