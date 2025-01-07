A Makhanda woman appeared before the city’s magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the killing of her boyfriend, Sindile Peter.
It is alleged that Nosiphiwo Mbonda, 30, fatally stabbed Peter, 34, during a heated argument at their rented flat in Joza Location on January 4.
Members of the community filled the court gallery when Mbonda briefly appeared in connection with the murder.
Mbonda was remanded and the case was postponed to Thursday for a bail application.
Police spokesperson WO Majola Nkohli said the couple had argued at about 10pm on Saturday.
“Information in police records indicate that on Saturday 4 January 2025 at about 10pm, a couple at a house in Extension 6, Joza, was involved in a quarrel which led a woman allegedly stabbing him with a knife,” Majola said.
“The victim was declared dead at the scene.”
Makhanda woman held after boyfriend's killing
Image: Supplied
