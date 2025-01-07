Magic of the movies comes alive on stage
Young Bay theatre talent to enthral audiences at Savoy Theatre
From Moana 2 to Mulan, Shrek or Toy Story, the Impact Community Theatre’s annual Music! Movies! Magic! production brings to life some family favourites and latest hits at the Savoy Theatre from Wednesday.
This year’s show features the story of the adventures of a young Shrek accompanied by 30 delightful singalongs that is sure to keep the audience entertained with enthralling performances from some of Gqeberha’s top young theatre talent...
