Jendamark signs deal for Indian giant to use its technology
In a boost for South African business presence abroad, the India arm of leading tech company Jendamark Automation has announced a landmark agreement with Indian technology giant Tech Mahindra.
Jendamark, which also has a presence in Germany and the US, signed a memorandum of understanding with the company at the India-South Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi in December...
