The Hawks in Gqeberha have netted two more suspects in connection with the murder of constable Callan Andrews.
The arrests come a week after the 30-year-old policeman was shot dead and robbed of his service pistol while on duty in Helenvale on December 31.
Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the arrests were the result of a joint effort from their serious organised crime investigations unit, the tactical response team and the local criminal record centre.
“Intensive investigation by the Hawks led to the arrest of the suspects, both 27, in Gqeberha, and they are expected to make their first court appearance before the Gelvandale magistrate’s court on January 8,” Mhlakuvana said.
“However, further details about the matter will not be divulged at the moment as the matter is still under investigation.”
Their 17-year-old co-accused made his first appearance in the juvenile court at the Nerina House Youth Justice Centre on Monday and was scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.
Another 18-year-old was released from custody on Monday after he could not be positively linked to Andrews’s murder.
The acting provincial head of the Hawks, Brig Fernando Luis, commended his team’s efforts on their quick work.
Further arrests made for Gqeberha constable’s murder
Image: SUPPLIED
