Former principal gives advice on depression from sufferer’s perspective
While it may be the season to be jolly, it is also a time when suicide rates tend to increase in SA.
Fortunately, from personal experience dealing with depression for 60 years, author Dr Ambrose George from Gelvan Park is using his gift of writing to educate readers about the disorder...
