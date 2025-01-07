The EFF criticised the department for defending the practice, accusing it of perpetuating a harmful system that prioritises public interest over individual dignity.
EFF backs Information Regulator's bid to end public release of matric results
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2
The EFF has thrown its weight behind the Information Regulator’s legal bid to prevent the public release of the 2024 matric exams results.
The EFF argues the long-standing practice has caused “irreparable harm to young people whose performance in the exams was poor or less than satisfactory”.
The regulator has brought a court challenge against the basic education department to interdict the publication of matric exam results in newspapers and digital platforms.
On Tuesday, EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said the party supports the interdict as a necessary measure to protect the privacy of pupils and safeguard their mental wellbeing.
“The exam results of individual learners are personal and serve no purpose as public information,” Mathys said.
“To release matric exam results publicly enhances nothing and instead creates an opportunity for ridicule and humiliation of those who may not have performed well when compared with their peers.”
The EFF criticised the department for defending the practice, accusing it of perpetuating a harmful system that prioritises public interest over individual dignity.
“The argument by the department and racist lobby groups such as AfriForum and other interest groups who claim the release of the results on media platforms is of public interest is shallow and misleading,” Mathys said.
The public release of matric results has been a long-standing tradition in South Africa, allowing pupils and their families to check results via newspapers and online platforms. However, critics argue this worsens societal pressures, often leading to public humiliation for those who perform poorly.
“This practice has for decades caused undue harm on the youth and in extreme cases has led to the rise in self-harm by young people who could not bear the pressures of either performing poorly or failing matric.”
The case is set to be heard in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
“The EFF will observe the outcomes keenly and stands in support of the interdict. Education must never serve as a means of negative competition or humiliation,” she said.
“Education should never be turned into a rat race of capitalist comparison wherein one’s worth is determined by their performance rather than their efforts and is subsequently subjected to public scrutiny.”
TimesLIVE
