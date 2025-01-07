Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency appoints new CEO
The Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency has appointed a new chief executive and an executive for rural financial services.
Simpiwe Somdyala is the new CEO who will lead the agency’s five-year strategy, while Bongo Giyose will handle rural finances...
