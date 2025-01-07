News

Cogta officials to probe Van Niekerk suspension

MEC to send delegation to look into report and recommendations on deputy mayor

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 07 January 2025

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams will send a delegation to Nelson Mandela Bay after the council adopted an ad hoc committee report that saw Gary van Niekerk suspended as deputy mayor in December.

On Monday, Cogta department head Vuyo Mlokothi said officials would visit the city to discuss the report and its recommendations...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?
Apple to pay $95 million to settle suit saying Siri snooped on users | REUTERS

Most Read