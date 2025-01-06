News

Trip down nostalgia drive as vintages and veterans join George car show

By Herald Reporter - 06 January 2025

Two exciting tours for vintage, veteran and classic cars will be held in conjunction with the 2025 George Old Car Show.

Up to 1,000 cars are expected for the 2025 event and to ensure the nostalgic narrative is as memorable as the motor vehicles, the organisers have included the two additions for the 19th instalment of the one-day event. ..

