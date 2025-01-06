Tourism and wildlife get TV platform with Gqeberha presenter Amila Skepe
A Gqeberha-born entertainer is giving the local tourism and conservation scene a national platform as the host of Girl About Town which airs on Monday.
In the new TV series on Openview channel 115, Amila Skepe explores the pressing issues in nature, tourism, animals and wildlife conservation in the region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.