Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has called for the prosecution of the 17-year-old boy who allegedly impregnated a 12-year-old girl. The girl is among South Africa's youngest mothers who welcomed babies at Frontier Hospital in Komani on New Year's Day.
Fanta said the 17-year-old father must face the consequences when he reaches the age of 18. “It was shocking that a 12-year-old gave birth. This is a case of rape and the due processes of a rape case must kick in,” Fanta said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“The law must take its course when he turns 18. We want him to be prosecuted. Once a person rapes, they will never stop. That [criminal] record must remain with him.”
Sex with a minor is a crime.
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said she was alarmed. “We are worried because when children or young girls fall pregnant their lives are never the same. Conceiving at an early age poses significant health risks for the young mother and her unborn baby,” she said.
Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has tasked the department to investigate the matter with relevant stakeholders, including the department of social development. Capa said the department will keep the 12-year-old mother in hospital while investigations continue.
“A social worker has been sent. We have agreed we are not going to release the mother until we get to the bottom of this,” she said.
POLL | Should the 17-year-old boy who impregnated a 12-year-old be charged as an adult?
Image: File/ Esa Alexander
