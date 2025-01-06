News

Parents scramble to find places for their children

About 2,000 pupils waiting to be admitted to schools across Eastern Cape

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 06 January 2025

With fewer than 10 days to go before the start of the new academic year, about 2,000 Eastern Cape pupils are still waiting to be placed at schools across the province.

The figures were provided by the provincial education department on Friday as parents and guardians scrambled to secure placements for their children at the last minute...

