‘He died a hero and will forever be our Superman’
Devastated father of slain Gqeberha police constable pleaded with his son to join family in Cape Town for New Year’s celebrations
“The cowards who killed my son ... deserve to burn in hell for what they did.”
This emotional statement was made by the grieving father of the Gqeberha policeman gunned down, allegedly by young residents of the area he was committed to protecting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.