Garden Route firefighters hailed for their brave work in containing blaze
Garden Route firefighters had to brave tough terrain and changing weather conditions to contain a fire that broke out in the Swartberg Mountains on Friday.
Garden Route district municipality mayor Andrew Stroebel commended the firefighters and volunteers on Sunday for their valiant efforts over the past three days...
