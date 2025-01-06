KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been put on high alert to monitor areas prone to flooding.
This is after the South African Weather Service issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rain over the coastal area and a level 6 warning for the rest of the province for the next three days.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the warnings predict disruptive rainfall over large parts of the province from Monday until Wednesday.
The inclement weather conditions are expected to cause overflowing on low-water bridges and localised flooding, and potentially disrupt major routes across the province as holidaymakers travel home.
Social media users posted warnings on Monday for motorists travelling between Pietermaritzburg and Durban to be aware of flooding near the Ashburton area.
The following areas are expected to be affected: Big Five Hlabisa Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa Hluhluwe, Ethekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umzumbe and uPhongolo
Residents across the province are urged to take heed of the severe weather warnings and to take all necessary safety precautions.
TimesLIVE
Disaster teams on standby for flooding amid disruptive rain forecast in KZN
Image: 123RF/thvideo
TimesLIVE
